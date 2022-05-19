For brothers Cody and Casey Smith their agricultural heritage is as deeply rooted as the sweet potatoes they are known for. By adapting operations to overcome obstacles as they come, the brothers have continued to maintain their family’s Pleasant View Farm in the Gold Ridge community.
Founded during the early 70’s by their father Keith Smith, Cody and Casey grew up on the very foundation that would eventually become their livelihood. Recalling a childhood of shelling peas and stringing green beans, Cody says that despite various employment over the years “farming is all [he has] ever really known”.
Taking over the farm in 2016, the brothers would soon face the global COVID-19 pandemic which crippled many small businesses.
But by scaling back the labor intensive sweet potato crops, Pleasant View was not only able to weather the storm, but was even able to expand the farm’s other lucrative venture of chicken houses.
“We’ve been in the chicken business. We started with four houses with Tyson, and we’ve grown that to having ten houses total now,” Cody said.
While sweet potatoes are still a staple crop of Pleasant View, Cody says that there has been more of focus on less laborious crops with a smaller footprint post Covid.
After seasons of various row crops and even cotton, Pleasant View’s current strawberry harvest has been a hit. and with fewer people being able to collect more produce with less acreage, the crop has been a win/win for Pleasant View.
With no immediate plans for the future, Cody is simply enjoying life as it comes, and plans to continue to enjoy the life that he was born into.
“You know I just got started with this so young I didn’t really know any different, maybe it took going to college and doing something different to realize what I really love about farming. I get to be my own boss and don’t have to punch a time clock, or have anyone other than myself to answer to,” Cody said.
Pleasant View Farms has produce available Tuesday through Saturday at the Festhalle Farmer’s Market. Find them on Facebook.
