BERLIN — Rock the South may be just around the corner, but it’s not the only outdoor fun to be had this weekend. The Berlin Farmers Market is making space for a special edition of its weekly Saturday outings — and it’s one where keeping an eye on the kids is as easy as picking a parking space.
This Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., head to the farmers market for Sweet Grown Alabama Day, a down-home event that offers members of the community a chance to visit and engage with local farmers. Partnering with state nonprofit foundation Sweet Grown Alabama, the market encourages guests to drop by for some in-person face time with some of the local neighbors who raise home-grown produce, while gaining insights into local farming life.
In addition to the market’s robust lineup of local growers and homemade food vendors, kids ages 12 years and under will receive $5 in Power of Produce (POP) program bucks to spend at the market — a cost-free way for young people to explore the wide variety of unique farm-fresh foods raised right here in Cullman County (like freeze-dried local squash and zucchini).
The kid-friendly theme continues with bounce houses, a children’s painting project, basketball, and more outdoor activities — including a hands-on potting project that lets kids up close and personal with agriculture. Fro’z Shaved Ice will also be available for purchase at the event, the better to put a chill on the sweltering summer heat.
Sweet Grown Alabama is a state nonprofit whose mission is to enhance marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agricultural products. The organization’s website (sweetgrownalabama.org) features a searchable database that conveniently allows consumers to find farmers in their area who offer the specific Alabama-grown products they’re looking for.
Saturday’s event also has a social media side, which could reward one lucky participant with a specially-assembled prize pack. Visit the market from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, purchase the local item of your choice, and then share your score across social media (being sure to tag Sweet Grown Alabama) for a chance to win. Spending $75 or more on locally-raised beef from Mulberry Bend Cattle Company also will net you a free “Chunky yet Funky” T-shirt.
The Berlin Farmers Market is located at 50 Mt. Carmel Drive, Cullman, AL, 35058, just east of Cullman on U.S. Highway 278. For more information on the market, contact the town at 256-736-3138, or visit the market on Facebook at @BerlinAlabamaFarmersMarket.