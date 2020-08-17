GARDEN CITY — A suspect in a home invasion is being treated for gunshot wounds after exchanging gun fire with the home owner, the Cullman County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to the Sheriff's Office, residents of a Garden City home woke in the early morning hours of Aug. 17 to find four suspects breaking in.
Upon meeting the armed homeowner, the suspects exited the home with the homeowner in pursuit.
During an exchange of gunfire, one suspect was shot and is now being treated in a regional hospital.
According to a press release, deputies arrived on scene shortly thereafter with the assistance of Hanceville Police Department. Three suspects, including the one in the hospital, have been detained. A fourth suspect who fled the area in a vehicle was later found and arrested Monday afternoon.
CCSO believes there is no further danger to the community.
“This is a great example of citizens utilizing their second amendment rights and protecting themselves and their family. I have often stated that law enforcement can be minutes away when you only have seconds to defend yourself and your family. That’s why we at the sheriff’s office are proponents of not only having a weapon for self defense but also being proficient in how to use it,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
