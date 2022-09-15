The movies have superheroes — but communities, do, too. That’s the guiding principle behind this weekend’s Superhero Fire event in Hanceville, a hometown celebration of area outreach efforts to help local people in times of need and crisis.
Staged by Hanceville-based Cook Ministries, the free event is set to kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hanceville Civic Center. In addition to free food and music, Superhero Fire will unite an array of area nonprofits and organizations whose advocacy goals track toward making local lives better — whether it means fire and rescue response, police assistance, suicide prevention and awareness, overcoming addiction, or breaking the cycles of domestic violence and human trafficking.
The idea, according to Cook Ministries, is to highlight the efforts of area “superheroes” while putting residents in contact with them, and letting anyone who might benefit from their assistance know they’re there. “Each vendor at this event is a ‘superhero’ at what they do every single day, and we want to share their super strengths with our community,” the nonprofit explains.
Organizers describe Superhero Fire as an “annual networking event bringing various nonprofits and organizations together all under one roof” to showcase “each superhero’s strength” in their respective fields. It’s meant for families: Trucks from Walmart and the Hanceville Fire Department will be on site for kids to explore, while Lacy Tolar, author and founder of Tennessee-based human trafficking ministry Rescue 1 Global, will present the event’s keynote address.
For more information about the event, visit Cook Ministries’ website at cook-ministries.com, or contact Cook at 256-338-2340. Superhero Fire will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hanceville Civic Center from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.