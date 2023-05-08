A Sunday night multi-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Bremen woman.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Ruth C. Graves, 96, was injured when the 1997 Ford F150 that she was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hunter R. Mims, 30, of Northport. After the initial collision, troopers say the Ford struck a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Samuel S. Adkins, 21, of Madison. The Honda was then struck by a 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Javon T. Young, 21, of Birmingham. Graves was not using her seat belt at the time of crash. She was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near Cullman County 436, approximately three miles south of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.