Police have made an arrest in an early morning shooting at the Cullman Parking Deck that left one man dead.
Cullman City Police Chief Dave Nasetta said dispatch received the call that a shooting had taken place at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 21. He said the first officer arrived on the scene within two minutes to find one male, later identified as 23-year-old Roberto Juarez Ramos from Blountsville, dead.
Nasetta said between eight and 10 witnesses, mostly all in their early 20s, were present at the time of the shooting, and identified 20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown as the shooter, which Nasetta said was further corroborated by security footage collected by investigators.
“All of those witnesses were able to positively identify Mr. Brown as the person who shot the victim. Some of them were actually friends of Mr. Brown, some people didn’t really know him all that well and we had some witnesses who had never met him before and they were all able to pick him out,” Nasetta said.
A cross-jurisdictional manhunt led to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office locating Brown at his home in Empire where he was taken into custody hours later on Sunday morning.
At this time, Nasetta said investigators do not believe the two had any relationship, apart from possibly mutual acquaintances, prior to the shooting and believes the incident was an impulsive act. Investigators are currently working to determine the events leading up to the shooting, but Nasetta said witnesses said they overheard them engaged in a dispute over money.
“It wasn’t a robbery or anything like that. That was just what the general consensus was among the witnesses. We’re still trying to figure about more about that ... but that seems to be the heart of the issue,” Nasetta said.
Nasetta said the department has been working to “make the parking deck less attractive for people to hang out” and began dispersing crowds gathering at the location several weeks ago. He said three separate groups were asked to leave the premises, located at 305 3rd Ave. SW, by officers throughout the evening on Saturday prior to the shooting and that it is unclear as to what caused the group to form early Sunday morning.
“It could have happened anywhere. It could have happened at Heritage Park. It could have happened in the Walmart parking lot,” Nasetta said. “I don’t know what brought this particular group there at that time in the morning other than that’s just where they ended up.”
Brown has been charged with murder and is currently being held without bond at the Cullman County Detention Center.