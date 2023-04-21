Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday-Wednesday:
4/16:
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/17:
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2018 Honda MC: Cullman Shopping Center NW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; harassment: Hickory Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/18:
Harassment: Veigl Village Ct. SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: 5th Street SE.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-shoes; harassment: Cleveland Avenue SW.
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to 2012 Chrysler: Hwy. 157/2nd Avenue NW.
4/19:
Identity theft: no location reported.
Identity theft: no location reported.
Theft of property, general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday and Wednesday:
4/18:
Failure to appear- violation of elder abuse protection order: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; improper lights; insurance violation: male, 29, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 38, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 30, of Montgomery, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, second degree; criminal trespassing, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 22, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts; disorderly conduct: male, 51, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 39, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 23, of Hazel Green, arrested on Tallyho Street.
4/19:
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 43, of Cullman, arrested on 24th Street/Industrial Drive SW.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, five counts; driving without a license, two counts; improper lights; failure to register vehicle; expired tag; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
4/17:
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 395.
Criminal mischief: County Road 386.
Theft of property: County Road 813.
Theft of property: Finley Lane.
Domestic violence: County Road 109.
Theft of property; criminal mischief: Colony Road.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1242.
Harassment: County Road 38.
Harassment; criminal mischief: Colony Road.
Violation of a protection order; theft of property; criminal mischief: County Road 538.
4/18:
Harassment: County Road 109.
Domestic violence: County Road 407.
Theft of property: County Road 1376.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 134.
Assault: County Road 1455.
Domestic violence: County Road 1686.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1422.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1476.
Violation of a protection order: Hwy. 91.
Theft of property: County Road 1583.
4/19:
Harassment: County Road 1043.
Domestic violence: Mercury Drive.
Criminal mischief: County Road 501.
Domestic violence: County Road 1210.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 490.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1398.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1227.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
4/17:
Theft of services: male, 51, County Road 813.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-menacing (strong arm); sexual abuse, first degree: male, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Adult sex offender in prohibited residence location: male, 50, arrested on County Road 1382.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 33, arrested on Danes Lane.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument; improper lane usage: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Cruelty to animals: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/18:
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 31, arrested on County Road 1422.
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: male, 46, arrested on County Road 1476/County Road 1466.
Failure to appear- failure to make child attend school: female, 51, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle with expired tag: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; obstruction of governmental operations: male, 25, arrested at Priceville McDonalds.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 56, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-non-family (strong arm): male, 29, arrested at Falkville Love's.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 63, arrested on County Road 1344.
4/19:
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 21, arrested on County Road 715/County Road 490.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 31, arrested at Love's.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 19, arrested on County Road 1212/County Road 1227.
Theft-miscellaneous; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-miscellaneous; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs; theft of article from auto: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; probation revoked- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: female, 47, arrested on County Road 1101.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 38, arrested on County Road 1210.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 35, arrested on County Road 1210.
Simple assault (family): male, 37, arrested on Mercury Drive.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving while license suspended: male, 34, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance: male, 31, arrested on I-65 NB/mm 290.