Tuesday was the longest day of the year, and it brought some serious heat to mark summer’s official start. Following a couple of flare-ups last week that yielded the year’s first heat advisories, the thermometer in north Alabama this week is set to scrape — and in some places perhaps surpass — triple digits.
Cullman County is expected to see temperatures well into the 90s for the remainder of this week, with the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service forecasting high temps of 99 degrees today in locations near the Tennessee state line. After an anticipated daytime high of 96 degrees Wednesday in Cullman, temperatures will stay in the hot zone at least through Sunday, with NWS forecasting highs between 93 and 99 degrees across the area.
With the heat comes all the seasonal precautions that can make the difference between staying safe and a trip to the ER — or worse. Staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, along with staying hydrated, top the common-sense list of tips, Cullman EMA director Tim Sartin advised Tuesday.
“Water is your friend,” said Sartin. “If you’re going to be outside, drink plenty of water above all else, and supplement that with sports drinks like Gatorade and Powerade. If you can, try to stay out of the sun in the heat of the day, and limit your outdoor activity to the morning or much later in the afternoon. And remember: Water comes first.”
Working people may not be able to duck indoors while the sun shines, making heat safety an especially vital focus for anyone who’ll be outside as the mercury surges. Sartin stressed the importance of knowing the difference between signs of heat exhaustion and the more serious, emergent signs of heat stroke.
Faintness, dizziness, excessive sweating, clammy skin, nausea, muscle cramps, and a rapid or weak pulse all can signal heat exhaustion. In most cases, finding a cooler, air conditioned space and drinking plenty of water can aid in helping those signs subside, along with taking a cool shower or applying cold compresses.
Heat stroke, on the other hand, requires rapid attention. If you or anyone nearby experiences signs of heat stroke, call 911 and take immediate action to cool off. Signs of heat stroke can include a lack of sweat, throbbing headache, a strong rapid pulse, skin that’s red, hot, and dry, and a body temperature in excess of 103 degrees. In some cases, a person suffering from heat stroke also may lose consciousness.
Anytime the sun’s out and you’re spending time outside, Sartin advised making liberal use of sunscreen with high SPF protection. And though the car may feel like a chill place when the AC is on, never leave pets or children in unattended in vehicles for any length of time, he added.