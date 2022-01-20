A Sumiton man has died following a Monday wreck near Dodge City.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Edward Lynn Wright, 57, was killed when the 1997 Ford Explorer he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned around 5 p.m. Wright sustained serious injuries and was transported to UAB Hospital.
On Thursday, he died from those injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
The crash occurred five miles west of Dodge City on Cullman County 109. Nothing further is available as Troopers with (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
