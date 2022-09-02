Greg and Emily Anderson’s Sullivan Creek Ranch in Cullman, County will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. Along with raising Akauchi breed cattle, the farm includes an artist studio and hosts numerous special events.
The show will premiere locally on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 a.m. on WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham and WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville at 9 a.m. The segment will rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.
Simply Southern TV is a 30-minute show that celebrates Alabama’s farmers, gardeners, makers, rural communities and one-of-a-kind destinations. Episodes are also available on the show’s website at www.SimplySouthernTV.net.
Simply Southern TV is presented by the Alabama Farmers Federation, but it’s made possible through sponsorships. Those include major sponsor Alabama Farmers Cooperative; supporting sponsor Alfa Insurance; sustaining sponsors Alabama Catfish Producers, Alabama Soybean Producers; and Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers; and contributing sponsors Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama Farm Credit, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and Sweet Grown Alabama.