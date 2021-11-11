Col. Sue Jones admits it wasn’t her dream to become an Army pilot, but it was the dream she followed and loved and led her to serving nearly 25 years in the Army, eight of which were at the Pentagon.
Jones, who grew up in Calera, Ala., and whose father was a doctor, went into the Army after being involved with ROTC at the University of Alabama along with her then-husband. He was in school on an ROTC scholarship and had an obligation to go into the Army. Jones decided to join up with him.
“When I got into ROTC, just the people who I got into it with, it was good people. There was structure. It was a lot of the qualities and values that I shared,” she said. “When I got into the military it just suited me.”
Their first duty assignment took them to Fort Riley, Kansas, and it was the people Jones met there that cemented her decision to join the Army. “What I found out is in the military, it has very little to do with where you are; it has everything to do with the people you’re working with,” she said.
“We are a really close group of people still from that duty assignment,” said Jones.
She was in the Medical Service Corps, serving in a combat support hospital. “It was just a wonderful assignment,” she said. “Getting that success and that feeling of we’re making good things happen, it just appealed to me so much and I stayed with it.”
Her husband had dreamed of becoming a pilot, and the couple decided to apply to flight school together. Because of a previous eye injury, though, her husband was disqualified.
“We discussed it as a family and he said, ‘you go to flight school,’ so I went to flight school,” she said. “That’s how I got into aviation, basically following a dream he had, but he couldn’t do it.”
Jones, who flew Black Hawk helicopters, was one of just seven women in Army aviation at the time. “It was a small club,” she said. “It’s changed a lot over the years. There’s a lot of women in aviation now.”
She said there was some pressure as a woman aviator, but it was “self-imposed pressure.”
“There is a little bit of pressure to excel,” she said. “You want to volunteer for those things that others didn’t want to do to prove yourself.”
As her rank increased, her opportunities to fly decreased. “I was doing more things like medical operations; later in life I was doing homeland security things before it was called homeland security,” she said. “You just sort of evolve.”
“About a third of my time in service was at the Pentagon, doing three different assignments,” she said. “Once you get assigned there it’s difficult to leave.”
Jones said of her 25 years in the Army, “It was just a wonderful life.”
“People say ‘thank you for your service’ a lot now, and I would say, ‘It was a wonderful life.’ If I could have continued on and not have gotten old and promoted to a point where there was no where else to go, I would go back and do it some more,” she said. “I got a chance to work with a lot of different people, different countries, different locations and meet people with different ideas from all over the world and all over the United States, and learn from it and grow from it. I am grateful for the opportunity it has given me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.