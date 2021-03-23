Jackson Ray, a Cullman High School senior with Down Syndrome, is joining the EAGLES program at Auburn University. The school celebrated Ray’s achievement Tuesday afternoon with a ceremonial scholarship signing.
Ray is set to enroll in the Education to Accomplish Growth in Life Experiences for Success (EAGLES) program at Auburn. The program provides a post-secondary education opportunity for students with intellectual disabilities to engage in a two or four-year campus experience to help achieve their employment and independent living goals upon successful completion of the program. Ray was among six students to make the cut for the program, from an overall pool of 34 applicants.
“We are just so humbled and blessed for him to have this opportunity, despite having Down Syndrome and overcoming leukemia, because he’s worked so hard,” Jackson’s father, Brannon Ray, said. “I just can’t say enough about the support he’s had from the teachers, his friends, and the school. It’s just been such a blessing”
Cullman High Assistant Principal Mark Stephens noted how much Ray means to the Bearcats, having been a part of the football team since 10th grade; serving on the prom and homecoming court; being a part of the CHS stage and theater crew; and being involved with Desperation Church.
“This is something to really get excited about,” Stephens said.
EAGLES is a non-degreed program focused on academic enrichment, personal and social skills, independent living skills, health and wellness, and integrated work experiences. Students in the program receive a post-secondary education providing a college experience as they prepare to transition to gainful employment and interests and independent living. The EAGLES program curricula are structured to help students become contributing members of society through their career interests both now and in the future.
