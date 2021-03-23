Pete V. Mallard, 84, of Holly Pond, passed away on March 21, 2021. He was born November 20, 1936, in Jefferson County, to Leonard and Nora Woods Mallard. Mr. Mallard was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Nora Mallard; his wife, Wanda Stone Mallard; son, Nickey Mallard; son-in-law…