For the past five years The United Way of Cullman County has been helping students obtain the supplies they will need throughout the school year with the annual “Stuff the Bus” Campaign. But as the first major fundraising event since Waid Harbison was named Executive Director just over a month ago, and with more families than ever struggling financially Harbison is hoping for a historic turnout with this years event.
Coinciding with Alabama’s annual back-to-school tax free weekend, United Way will set up a series of drop off locations throughout the county to accept donations of anything from crayons to index cards.
“There’s not really anything in particular that we need more of than anything else. Over the years we have worked really closely with teachers and administrators —as well as school board officials— to come up with a wide variety of supplies that students need,” said Harbison.
At the end of the week the “stuffed bus” will deliver all donated supplies to the central offices of both the Cullman County and Cullman City school districts for teachers to have easier access to distribute them to students throughout the year. Harbison said that teachers who notice students lacking supplies as early as the first day of school will be able to coordinate with a guidance counselor to get supplies into students hands discreetly.
“We’re trying to hopefully not have students go through that embarrassment. You know... maybe they aren’t able to get the notebooks or markers or whatever they need. We are hoping to prevent that,” Harbison said.
The United Way estimates that during the 2021-2022 school year, as many as 60% of students within Cullman County (including Cullman City Schools) were receiving free or reduced lunches. They also note that poverty rates within Cullman County are higher than national averages. Just last month, as schools began a multiple-meal pickup program that provides free lunches to any student under the age of 18, both the CCBOE and CCS ran out of meals within the first hour of distribution. Based on these statistics, Harbison said that demand for supplies will be higher than ever this upcoming school year.
During last year’s campaign, United Way collected 13,463 individual items but Harbison said that even that number wasn’t enough to sustain the need for the course of the year.
“It sounds like a lot, and it was, but even then we had the schools calling us before the year was over asking if there was anything else that we could give to help students,” Harbison says.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette — who only recently stepped down from his position on the United Way Board of Directors — said that the program has not only helped students focus on their education, but alleviates a bit of financial stress that families may be experiencing.
“We appreciate our partnership with United Way and the Stuff the Bus program. This program helps many of our families that struggle to be able to purchase the needed school supplies for their children. Cullman County residents have always been so generous to help one another,” Barnette said.
Harbison is hoping that generosity is on full display next month. This year the number of drop off locations will be expanded from 12 to 20, and United Way has set a goal 17,000 donations.
“At the end of the week we gather all the supplies from all of the locations, and actually stuff them into a bus to deliver them to the central offices. It’s always a lot of fun seeing the bus just filled to the brim, but I’d love to see two buses this year,“ Harbison said.
Harbison said that Eva Bank, Karma’s Coffee, Berkeley Bob’s Coffee as well as the Great Clips located inside of Walmart are confirmed drop off locations, but will be announced soon. Each location will have a detailed list of needed supplies posted.