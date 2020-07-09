The United Way of Cullman County’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign begins next Friday, and offers community members a chance to donate school supplies for local students who are in need.
The event lets community members bring school supplies to a bus parked next to the Cullman County Courthouse, and this year’s will take place from July 17-24. Volunteers will be at the bus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on every weekday, said UWCC Executive Director Becky Goff.
“It’s just in time for the Tax Free Weekend so people can take advantage of that,” she said.
Goff said the supplies collected will be distributed to teachers and counselors around the county, who will be able to share the supplies with any student who may not have the ability to bring their own.
“It goes to the Cullman County School System and the Cullman City School System to help supplement supplies throughout the year,” she said.
Goff said this year is the third year that the United Way has hosted Stuff the Bus, and the event has continued to grow.
She said the last two years have brought in more than 40,000 individual items that were given out to local students, and she and the many volunteers who help put on the event are excited to see what the people of Cullman County can donate this year.
“It shows how much the community cares about its students,” she said.
The United Way is also inviting community members to bring letters of encouragement with their donations, which will be sent out with the supplies to let teachers and students know how much the people of Cullman County support them, Goff said.
In addition to the usual pencils, crayons, paper and other school materials, this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign is also looking for donations of classroom supplies like hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, she said.
Goff said teachers gathered up their cleaning supplies to donate to hospital workers during the beginning of the outbreak, and now they are having to restock their own supplies as the school year is set to begin.
“We want to do what we can to help them replenish what they so generously gave,” she said.
The items needed for local students include:
Paper mate Pencils- 10-12 pack
Elmer’s Clear Glue Sticks
Crayola Crayons- 24 count
Fiskar scissors
Disinfecting wipes
Kleenex
Liquid hand soap
Mult-color Expo markers- packs of four
Hand sanitizer
Wide-ruled notebook paper
Crayola colored pencils
Ziplock bags
Band-Aids
Paper towels
