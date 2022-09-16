On Sept. 14, students from the various city and county schools met at the Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman for the FCCLA County Beef Cook-off. The Cattlewomens’ Association, the Cattlemen’s Association, and the Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event.
Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed 1st, Jennesy Lopez from CATA placed 2nd, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed 3rd, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed 4th, and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed 5th.
The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from the Cullman Area Career Center, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville, Renee Lee, and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School.