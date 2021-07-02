Students from the Learning Exchange homeschool program in Madison County who completed their effort to name an official Alabama state vegetable will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV.
The show will premiere on July 11 on WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville at 9 a.m. and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central time. It features a sweet potato celebration in May held at the North Alabama Agriplex with interviews from State Sen. Garlan Gudger and State Rep. Randall Shedd, who sponsored the legislation.
“These students, backed by teacher Kristin Smith, were truly inspiring,” said Simply Southern TV co-host Mary Wilson. “They saw a need and got to work to make something happen through state legislation. Even when COVID-19 cut the 2020 session short, they persevered and brought the bill back in 2021. And now, we can all celebrate the sweet potato as Alabama’s official state vegetable!”
Simply Southern TV is a 30-minute show that celebrates Alabama’s farmers, gardeners, makers, rural communities and one-of-a-kind destinations. Episodes are also available on the show’s website at SimplySouthernTV.net and segments can be viewed at Facebook.com/SimplySouthernTV. The show will also air on WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham on Sundays at 6:30 a.m.
