Monday’s meeting of the Cullman City Council marked the first since last week’s passing of Place 1 council member Andy Page. Though the council eventually will have to name a replacement to fill Page’s vacant seat, mayor Woody Jacobs and other members in attendance made good on the mayor’s pledge last week to save that somber task for a later time: On Monday, the council quickly dispensed with the agenda business at hand and didn’t raise the issue of replacing their longtime colleague and friend.
In a brief council meeting rescheduled for midday to sidestep potential evening conflicts Monday, mayor Woody Jacobs offered a quick update on major paving projects around the city. Newest is the streetscape project along 2nd Avenue NE, which has required a road closure and local detours as the city installs sidewalks and pedestrian-friendly features along the span of 2nd Avenue that connects the Depot Park area with Cullman Middle School.
Jacobs said the work is expected to last for six months, pledging the completed project will be worth the temporary inconvenience. “When we’re finished, it will look like a great project. But in the meantime, it is going to be frustrating,” he said. “That’s part of progress.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Approved a tax abatement (excluding school tax) for Schulte Building Systems, for planned capital improvements at the company’s plant located on U.S. Highway 31 S.
- Adopted a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to maintain the sidewalks along U.S. Highway 278 fronting the east side of 10th Avenue SE and the west side of 11th Avenue SE.
- Set a public hearing for Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. for a proposed rezoning, from R-4 to B-2, of a vacant lot on Main Street SW. The proposal already has received a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission.
- Set a public hearing for Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. for a proposed rezoning, from B-1 to B-2, of a vacant lot on Main Street SW. The proposal already has received a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission.
- Set a public hearing for Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. for the proposed vacating of a 50-foot right of way located at the intersection of 4th Street SW (U.S. Highway 278) and Rosemont Avenue SW. The proposal already has received a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission.
- Approved a Feb. 25 special event request from Grace Drovet for a wedding rehearsal dinner, to be held from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Festhalle.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Dec. 13 regular meeting.
