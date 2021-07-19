A week after its last meeting, the Cullman City Council breezed through an agenda that included several resolutions, upcoming events and heard from a resident about the condition of some city streets.
Barbara Ragsdale first thanked the council and city workers for, “taking such good care of our city. The flowers look beautiful, the decorations, the events that the city puts on makes us have a vibrant city family life.”
However, she said, work being done on the sewer lines are leaving the roads worse for wear. “When they repair where they’ve been working, the roads are terrible,” she said. “Our roads are in bad shape anyway, but the mess that they leave behind is just terribly done.”
Mayor Woody Jacobs said the patches are typically temporary until the road can be repaved at some point, but added, “I admit that these are pretty rough.”
In her comments to the council, Ragsdale also praised the recent community theater production of “Hello, Dolly!”
“That was an awesome, awesome production and they did a great job,” she said. “And we’ve been without entertainment for so long.”
Events and entertainment were also on the council agenda.
Jacobs noted that the second 2nd Friday “went really well” and that the final 2nd Friday event would be held in September, skipping August because Rock the South will be on the second Friday of August.
The council also approved a request from Chris Chambers of Chambers Farm & Garden Supply for a Fall Festival and Customer Appreciation Day on McNabb Drive SW on Saturday, September 25 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and a request from Rita Dean of Platform for a Warehouse District block party on Saturday, August 13 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
In other business, the council:
- Set a public hearing for a 772 agreement with Rock the South for Monday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.
- Approved a request from Sanitation Superintendent Sam Dillender to purchase two knuckle boom trucks and one leaf vacuum truck from Ingram Equipment Company, Inc. in the amount of $531,342.39;
- Approved a request from Osaka Japanese Steakhouse located at 1302 Second Avenue SW for a restaurant alcohol license which received a favorable recommendation from the City of Cullman Alcohol Review Committee;
- Approved a resolution to enter into contract with CDG Engineers and Associates for CEI services for the resurfacing of West Main Avenue SW from Highway 278 to Highway 69;
- Awarded the bid for ductile iron pipe to the lowest responsible bidder, Consolidate Pipe and Supply Company, Inc., in the amount of $33,870.00
- Approved a change order for Pipeworks Plus, Inc. in the amount of $362,343.50 for 8” sanitary sewer replacement and relocation along Oak Street NE. Councilman Johnny Cook noted that the change order is to extend the project to Oak Street NE after more funds became available for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.