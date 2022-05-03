For its 83rd year, Cullman’s Strawberry Festival will usher in the spring season this Saturday, May 7, but as Cullman continues to grow and solidify itself as a destination spot in North Alabama so must its festivities.
Seniors will get an early look at this year’s festival with Senior’s Day on Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring music from The Fairlanes and free lunch provided to the first 300 attendees.
Community favorite events will remain a staple this year with vendors gathering at Depot Park to display their homemade and baked goods.
Bakers will once again be able to vie for the title of best strawberry dish in the annual baking competition.
Four-legged members of the community will not be forgotten and will be competing in the Puppy Pawgeant event.
The big draw for this year’s festival, however, is the largest entertainment line-up to date.
What Classic Rock Magazine has described as “your new favorite southern rock band” The Georgia Thunderbolts are scheduled to take the stage at 4 p.m., followed by Season 19 American Idol contestant Chayce Beckham.
Concluding the evening, platinum selling The Gin Blossoms will entertain the crowd with their catalog of hits including “Hey Jealousy.”
For a complete schedule of events, go online to cullmanstrawberryfest.com.
