Along with the revitalized First Avenue area where it’s held, Cullman’s Strawberry Festival has steadily grown since being born anew in the wake of the 2011 tornado outbreak that devastated parts of downtown Cullman.
Now, the annual celebration of Cullman’s agricultural heritage is growing even bigger, thanks to a new legislative act signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday that will transform the festival from a local event into one that represents the entire state. Along with the change comes a new name: Starting with next year’s expanded affair, it’ll officially be known as the Alabama Strawberry Festival.
Recently passed by the state legislature and approved by Ivey, the official transformation into a statewide event isn’t merely an empty honorific gesture. The move opens the festival to eligibility for state tourism funding, while also increasing its previous single-day footprint into a multi-day, weekend-long celebration.
“We’re going to ask state tourism to get behind it so we can continue to make it bigger and better,” said Alabama Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman), who introduced the bill during the just-concluded 2023 legislative session. “It’s the oldest and the largest in the state, and now that’s official. It’s effective as soon as the governor signs off on it, which means we’ll be ready to go next year.”
The Cullman Department of Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST) stages the Strawberry Festival, and shared in a Tuesday press release a historical recap of how the event — first staged as the “Strawberry Jubilee” more than 100 years ago — gained in local significance through the years. Early area settlers, it noted, “recognized the fertile soil as an ideal environment for growing strawberries,” which “quickly became one of the primary crops in the area.”
Shedding the “Jubilee” moniker in favor of its current name in 1939, the Strawberry Festival served as one of the community’s signature yearly events, tied to the seasonal agricultural rhythms that united the area while providing a moment of well-earned mirth on Cullman County farmers’ hardworking crop calendar.
Then as now, the festival was a big deal in its earlier days, with a cultural reach that exceeded the county’s borders: “Notably,” the release notes, “the seventh festival held on May 1st, 1947, welcomed the beloved Alabama Governor and area native ‘Big Jim’ Folsom. He took the stage and captivated the crowd with his heartfelt address, reminiscing about his past as a proud member of the Strawberry Pickers band.”
CPRST director Nathan Anderson told The Times on Tuesday that the expanded event will indeed be ready to go in time for next year’s festival, with planners already eyeing ways to make the most of the Strawberry Festival’s new state designation. “We’re looking right now at adding Friday afternoon of the preceding day as a year-one expansion,” he said. “It’s a matter of figuring out the best ways to expand, and it’s got all of us really excited.”
CPRST estimates place recent Strawberry Festival attendance in the range of 25,000 people, who’ve flocked to Cullman’s Festhalle and First Avenue Warehouse District to experience the event’s single-day incarnations. That number is sure to swell as the festival grows to cover multiple days, as the department teams with the state, corporate sponsors, local businesses and other area shareholders to highlight Cullman County’s rich agricultural heritage, while featuring the best of its present-day hospitality.
“This declaration is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our residents, farmers, and volunteers who have nurtured the strawberry legacy in Cullman for generations,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs via the release, while Anderson pledged his department will work to ensure the festival lives up to its new state billing as an Alabama destination event.
“Going forward, we will continue to build on the strong traditions that have made this event great, as we endeavor to grow the focus on arts within the festival,” Anderson said in the release. “We welcome everyone to join us on this exciting occasion as we continue to promote and share the unparalleled sweetness and charm of Alabama’s beloved strawberries.”