Chalk it up to the first signs of spring. After days of warm weather that drew people outdoors for a first taste of the season ahead, a system of storms that brought lightning and brisk winds inundated Cullman County with rain on Tuesday, though it left the area none the worse for wear.
Despite dumping more than 2 inches of rain across the county‚ including a handful of areas where totals approached 3 inches, no significant flooding or wind damage was reported to the local Emergency Management Agency. “We got no calls,” said EMA director Tim Sartin. “Our phone didn’t ring once, which of course is a good thing.”
March typically marks the start of a transitional weather pattern in north Alabama; one that can visit the area with beach-balmy days when temperatures near 80 degrees in the very same week as chilling rains or even snow. Thanks to the rest of this week’s forecast, the Cullman area may be in the midst of that pattern right now.
After bouncing back today and Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, the thermometer is set to plunge Friday evening — and depending on the timing, there may be snow in the forecast. The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service anticipates Saturday highs that will top out near 35 degrees, with lows bottoming out near 16 degrees Saturday evening into Sunday.
Along with the diving temperatures, a weather system bringing precipitation is set to move into the area during the day Friday, with the possibility of snowfall that evening if Friday’s rainfall hangs around long enough.
“Light to moderate rainfall will spread into the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon and evening hours Friday, before changing over to light snow Friday night,” NWS forecast on Wednesday. “Light snowfall accumulations are possible, especially in the higher elevations. Any lingering wintry precipitation will quickly taper off to the east early Saturday, as much colder air spreads into the region.”
Stay up to date ahead of potential changes in the Cullman area’s cold weather forecast at weather.gov/hun/, and follow the Cullman EMA’s social media feeds for updates on hazardous weather alerts.
