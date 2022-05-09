Most of the time, municipal government meetings come and go quietly. Usually, they’re emotionless, procedural affairs with few interested onlookers; brief periodic episodes that find local elected leaders dutifully carrying out a city or county’s routine, if mundane, business.
But Monday’s Cullman City Council meeting was anything but emotionless, as a crowd of impassioned residents filled the municipal auditorium at City Hall to demonstrate their opposition — or at least cheer on those who gave voice to their concerns — at a lengthy public hearing. One by one, the hearing brought a dozen speakers to the podium, all of whom showed up to oppose a property rezoning ordinance that would allow for smaller, more closely-spaced housing to be constructed on the city’s southeast side.
The rezoning proposal targets a piece of property approximately 5 acres in size that has already received a favorable rezoning recommendation from the city planning commission. Located east of King Edward Street SW, the wedge-shaped parcel’s long side runs along the south side of 3rd Avenue SE in Cullman — the area many longtime Cullman natives know as the turnoff point for the late Margaret Hamrick’s former Kiddy Land day care.
The property is up for rezoning consideration that, if approved by the council, would change its current R-1 Residential District status, which approves single-family homes with larger property setbacks, to R-4 Residential, which allows for higher-density single-family dwellings up to and including apartments. The land is owned by a limited liability corporation named in the rezoning draft as GLB Cullman, LLC, which has plans to develop the site with a mix of new residential housing — if, that is, the city council approves the rezoning ordinance that would allow for structures built to accommodate the higher density.
GLB stakeholder Cliff Harris and his associates were present at the hearing, and they got an earful, along with council members, as one speaker after another took turns behind the microphone to address what they regard as the first step toward altering the comparatively quiet character of an east Cullman area that, according to the most vocal opponents, has already grown beyond the surrounding infrastructure’s capacity to handle peak periods of traffic and storm water runoff.
“My concern,” said adjoining landowner John Hamrick, citing heavy present-day traffic along 3rd Avenue during school hours, “…is that it will only benefit the chain of investors and not the homeowners.” Stressing that his family has lived in the area since the 1950s, Hamrick said he feels city leaders haven’t been communicative with neighboring landowners and residents about the site’s proposed development — a separate step that would require its own vetting process through the city planning commission if the rezoning request goes through.
“No one from the City of Cullman has informed the public” on how new development in the area might affect current owners’ property values and associated ad valorem taxes, Hamrick said, overstaying his allotted three minutes at the podium as supportive residents erupted into applause from their seats.
Harris attempted to address storm water mitigation, traffic flow, and other concerns that Hamrick and others raised during his own time at the microphone. ”Everybody involved with this project is [a] longtime member of [the] Cullman [community],” he said. “…I understand the importance of keeping Cullman special.”
But, he added, a recent long-range study has shown that the city has a deficient supply of single-family housing to keep pace with the area’s current and projected growth, and that GLB Cullman’s plans for the site do not involve housing at a scale that would qualify the site for an even less-restrictive B-2 Business zoning — a category that would allow for mixed-use development at higher density in addition to the construction of new apartments. “We didn’t want to go [with] B-2 because we feel that R-4 is more appropriate for that area,” he explained.
After hearing more than 30 minutes’ worth of testimonials and opposition (as well as a far smaller handful of remarks from Harris and two others in favor of the proposal), the council took no action on the rezoning proposal. That means the ordinance will reappear on the council’s next meeting agenda for possible approval or rejection at its May 23 meeting.
