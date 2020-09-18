Steve Sides, for years a familiar face to locals as a former businessman, school board member, and current executive director of the Cullman Housing Authority, can officially tap the Oktoberfest keg — now that he’s been tapped as Burgermeister for the upcoming celebration hosted by Cullman Parks & Recreation.
Sides was named this year’s Burgermeister for the annual event, following in the footsteps of a long line of former Oktoberfest officiants who, he says, paved the way for his 2020 nomination to feel like a distinct compliment offered by a community steeped in German heritage.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to have been selected,” said Sides, the son of Jack Sides, the late longtime Cullman mayor. “It’s a lot of work — just how much work, I never realized until the dust settled after I’d been selected. Even though this year’s Oktoberfest is abbreviated; only a day and a half, I’m going to do my best to do it justice. During Oktoberfest week, I’ll be going out and greeting the community; going into stores, and visiting our sponsors.
“Because of COVID-19 restrictions, I won’t be able to go and visit inside the schools, but I’ve already had one school reach out and ask me to come and stand outside, waving to the kids as they go by. I’m delighted to do all of it, because in my opinion, there’s a high bar to do justice to the past Burgermeisters who’ve all done such a good job representing our community.”
Sides and his wife, Kathy, will both take part in this year’s official Oktoberfest schedule, dressing in full traditional lederhosen and dirndl as they put in appearances throughout Oktoberfest week. The celebration officially kicks off at the Cullman Festhalle on Friday, Oct. 2, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 3 with a full slate of public events in the heart of downtown Cullman.
Not only has Sides served on the Oktoberfest committee for the past five years; he’s also a member of Cullman’s Friends of Frankweiler — a group devoted to furthering the ongoing relationship between Cullman and its German sister city. For Sides, serving as Burgermeister bears an extra layer of significance, since his father was mayor when Cullman and Frankweiler first established their long-running relationship.
“My dad was mayor when they did the joining of sister cities with Frankweiler, so I have a personal interest in celebrating our German heritage that may be a little above and beyond what’s typical,” he said. “Even though my ancestry is Dutch and not German, that at least puts me near Germany,” he joked.
“Plus, my wife is half-German — so with both our German connections, maybe we can do justice to being Burgermeister. Truly, though, it’s an honor to have been chosen, and it’s a big part of Cullman’s local culture that I hope I can do my part in helping to strengthen for many years to come.”
