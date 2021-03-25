Only a week removed from heavy localized flooding and an EF-1 tornado that damaged homes in eastern Cullman county, a fresh wave of potentially sever weather is set to sweep into the Cullman area today — bringing the potential for damaging hail, additional flooding, and the possibility of tornadoes.
The Cullman City and Cullman County School Systems announced Wednesday that all campuses would be closed today in anticipation of the storms, with classes operating virtually instead.
Wallace State Community College will also be closing at 11 a.m., with all afternoon classes and activities canceled.
The Cullman County Commission, already under a previously-declared state of emergency ahead of last week’s weather, has scheduled an emergency meeting for 9 a.m. Friday to review any damage from today’s storms, and weigh whether to further extend the current emergency declaration.
The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a prolonged period of potentially severe weather today. Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little said Wednesday that the entire Cullman area may see separate periods of heavy rainfall totaling up to 4 inches, but that the greatest potential for tornadoes and damaging hail is expected to occur in the latter half of the day.
“Thursday morning could bring some thunderstorms, but our highest risk for tornadic weather and large hail is in the afternoon and evening,” she said.
“The first round of severe weather is expected between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, and that is expected to consist of heavy rain and possible severe storms. But the second round is timed from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m., and that’s the main severe weather threat. The National Weather Service has a pretty high degree of confidence that damaging winds and tornado-spawning conditions will occur, with the possibility for large, golf ball-sized hail and flooding. In our area, we’re looking at the possibility for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain.”
All community storm shelters in Cullman County will open to the public at the first sounding of a tornado watch.
Little noted that the Dodge City Town Hall basement is no longer operating as a storm shelter, and that Dodge City-area residents can instead take cover in one of two nearby community shelters: one adjacent to the ball fields near the town hall; and the other along Day Gap Road (County Road 616).
Residents who wish to shelter with pets, said Little, should plan ahead of time to visit the dedicated pet-friendly shelter located at Sportsman Lake in Cullman. Pets at the shelter must be kept in a carrier supervised by their owners at all times.
“The storms very well could get ugly, but this is a time for everyone to just stick to the usual guidance for severe weather,” said Little. “Stay weather aware beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday night. Be sure you have more than one way of getting weather alerts. Know ahead of time where you’re going, if you’re not staying home under a tornado watch.”
For an updated list of storm shelter locations and other current emergency response info, download the Cullman EMA smart phone app and visit the agency’s website at www.cullmanema.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.