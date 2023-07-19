It’s billed as “The Biggest Party in the South,” and this year’s newly-expanded three-day event lineup looks poised to make the 2023 iteration of Cullman’s Rock the South live up to its unofficial name.
In preparation for this weekend’s festival — set to kick off Thursday, July 20 and continue through Saturday, July 22 — local law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday to present a united front to festivalgoers, reminding attendees that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman Police Department will work alongside on-site security to root out rowdy behavior to assure everyone stays safe.
“There will be a strong law enforcement presence at Rock the South,” reminded district attorney Champ Crocker. “…One of Chris Stapleton’s best songs, in my opinion, is “Nobody to Blame,” so don’t become that song. Be at the concert and enjoy Chris Stapleton singing that song — instead of singing the blues in jail.”
Staying hydrated in Alabama’s July heat is just as big a safety concern, said Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta, as respecting local residents’ nearby private property and avoiding a trip to jail. “In years past, we literally have people who get in line and become heat casualties, basically before the concert even starts,” he said, noting that the venue will offer free hydration stations for guests to top off their permitted water bottles.
“I know that this is marketed as the ‘Biggest Party in the South,” Nassetta added. “… If that’s your attitude, then make sure you’ve got a caretaker … If that’s what you’re planning on doing, makes sure you’ve got somebody who can support you — because if you don’t, there’s a good chance you’ll end up in jail.”
Sheriff Matt Gentry noted that law enforcement will operate a mobile jail at the venue, ensuring alcohol-related and other legal infractions can be dealt with swiftly. “We want people to come and have a good time,” he said, ”but we’re not going to put up with nonsense… We’re estimating 35,000-plus people a day, so that’s a lot of people over three days.”
Law enforcement advises keeping track of your parking space by dropping an app-based map pin when you park, as well as staying close to your group as you enter and leave the venue. “For safety reasons,” said Gentry, “if you come in a group, then leave as a group. And make sure you have a designated driver if you’re going to drink, or take a taxi or Uber or some kind of service that will get you home safely.”