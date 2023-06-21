Two local schools will benefit from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education’s plan to add nearly 70 Pre-K classrooms across the state.
The $8.8 billion 2024 Education Trust Fund budget, signed by Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this month, will include a $12 million increase for the Office of School Readiness. On Tuesday, June 20, the ADECE and Ivey announced a portion of those funds will be used to expand the state’s pre-k program to initially make room for an additional 1,200 students in 30 counties beginning this fall.
The initial round of funding aims to address “turnaround” schools and high needs areas as well as reducing wait lists for existing pre-k programs. Both Cullman City Primary School (CCPS) and Vinemont Elementary are included in the list.
“We are very appreciative of Governor Ivey and her office for this additional funding to add a PreK Classroom at Vinemont,” said Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette. “Last year, Cullman County added more PreK classrooms than any other district in the state. We support PreK because it helps prepare our young students for years of success.”
CCPS is set to receive $125,000 through the initiative and will be aiming to increase accessibility for pre-k students in the city school system. The class will be taught by a certified teacher and will build upon existing instructional practices at CCPS.
“This program is ranked as the nation’s highest quality state pre-kindergarten program,” Principal Elizabeth Shaddix said in a release sent to The Times. “As the Principal of CCPS, I could not be more excited to offer this opportunity to 4-year-old students.”
Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program was ranked as the country’s highest quality pre-K program for its 17th consecutive year last month by the National Institute for Early Education Research. Ivey’s release said research has shown students who participated in the program have gone on to have higher success rates throughout their school careers over those who were not enrolled.
“Through the leadership of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, Alabama’s state pre-k program continues to move toward the goal of serving 70% of Alabama’s population of 4-year-old children,” said Dr. Jan Hume, Acting Secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education in the release.
The department will continue to ensure pay parity for all First Class Pre-K teachers with the same pay raise as K-12 public school teachers in the upcoming school year. The ADECE expects to fund additional classrooms in areas of the state with wait lists and other identified needs.
Visit the Cullman City Primary School PTO Facebook Page for a registration link. Selection for the program is based on a lottery system. If you have questions, contact the Cullman City Primary School Office at 256-775-0234.