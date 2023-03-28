According to Gulf Shores Police Department, an update at 6 p.m. March 28, to this story follows:
The Gulf Shores Police Department has identified the suspect in last night’s shooting as 21 year old Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley of Fairhope, Ala..
Rafiq Bradley is being charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. The victim was released from the hospital early this morning after being treated for his injuries. Two additional adults and one juvenile have been charged with disorderly conduct stemming from the altercation.
Detectives are actively investigating this incident and additional charges may come at a later time. All subjects involved are believed to be residents of Baldwin County.
The Gulf Shores Police Department would like to extend our thanks to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, The Orange Beach Police Department, The Gulf State Park Law Enforcement, The Foley Police Department, and The Daphne Police Department for their assistance with this incident.
The Gulf Shores Police Department is asking anyone who was a witness or captured footage of the incident to please contact us at 251-968-2431.
From the Gulf Shores Facebook posting at about 2 a.m., March 28: Gulf Place is now open to pedestrians and vehicle traffic. We appreciate your patience while we closed the area and conducted the investigation.
On March 27, approximately 8:51 p.m., the Gulf Shores Police Department received a report of a fight in the 100 block of Gulf Shores Parkway, an area popular with students on spring break.
They were notified of a subject with a gun and that shots had been fired. When officers arrived they located one victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. The suspect was located a short distance away and taken into custody. The suspect is a 21-year-old male and the victim is a male juvenile.
The victim was transported from the scene and is currently in stable condition. The shooting occurred during a physical altercation between several subjects. The parties involved appear to be a mixture of juveniles and adults. Detectives are currently processing the scene and we are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene is released.