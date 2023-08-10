Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was the guest of honor Thursday at the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce luncheon where she presented a State of the State Address. Ivey delivered her address to a large crowd at the Alabama Veterans Museum Event Center and highlighted Alabama’s progress in the areas of education, economic development and infrastructure.
“Y’all, we are truly in the middle of an exciting and transformational time for our state,” Ivey said. “I made it clear in my inaugural address and the state of the state address, that the top priorities for my second term as governor go hand-in-hand: increased investment in economic development and education.”
In March, Ivey called for a special legislative session to determine how to allocate $1 billion in federal money. The regular session began immediately after the special session from which Ivey signed 530 bills and resolutions.
“Following through on my goal to advance our commitment to education, I was pleased to see that the legislature approved the education trust fund and its supplemental. This assured the expansion of Alabama’s award-winning pre-K program — and in some of the state’s highest poverty areas,” Ivey said.
Ivey stressed that Alabama’s success in economic development is contingent on the state’s success and increased quality in education. This week, Ivey announced the state’s implementation of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for all of Alabama’s youngest readers.
“The program will deliver books in the hands of children up to age 5 in all 67 counties,” she said. “The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center is spearheading the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program here in Limestone County. From what I hear, they are doing a fantastic job and I am thankful for their passion to help Limestone’s youngest readers.”
Alabama’s strides in economic development, job growth and lowering unemployment was described by Ivey as “stunning." She claimed that neighboring states were “working hard to copy Alabama’s success.”
“During the time I’ve been in office, Alabama industries have invested $42 billion in new and expanded operations that have already netted 78,000 additional jobs. It is no surprise that Alabama is ranked among the Top 10 states for doing business,” Ivey said.
According to Ivey, since the Rebuild Alabama Act was enacted four years ago, all Alabama counties have seen new road and bridge projects begun or completed.
“More than $170 million in state funds have been awarded to cities and counties in which 234 new projects are either under way or already completed,” she said.
Ivey said she was also proud of strides made in expanding broadband internet access across Alabama.
“It has been a major priority of mine during my time as governor and will continue to be so over the next four years. Since 2018, Alabama has invested nearly $88 million in grants supporting 109 new projects across our state. We expect to reach many more areas thanks to the recently announced $1.4 billion in federal funds for Alabama broadband expansion in unserved areas,” she said.
Ivey closed with her thoughts on the Biden Administration’s decision to locate Space Command Headquarters in Colorado instead of Huntsville.
“I won’t repeat the lengthy history of extensive reviews that concluded that only Huntsville, Ala., is the best place to lead Space Command. We know this final decision was not objective, nor was it in the best interest of our country. It was based on political science, not rocket science. Our Washington delegation has pledged to keep the White House feet to the fire. I support their efforts and know no matter what happens, this area in Athens and Limestone will continue to grow and prosper. There’s nothing holding y’all back.”