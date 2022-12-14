Plans to expand its community-facing footprint at the west Cullman location it calls home will take a significant step forward Friday at the North Alabama Agriplex, where the nonprofit will host the state’s top agriculture official at a holiday open house event.
Alabama Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate will be on hand to offer brief remarks, joining with other area leaders and elected officials in presenting a check to the Agriplex to advance its current capital campaign. The former mayor of Lowndesboro in south Alabama, Pate has served as the state’s Ag commissioner since being elected to the office in 2018.
Branded as “A New Home for the Harvest,” the Agriplex’s capital campaign aims to raise $2.2 million for new construction at its current property. The campaign is intended to fund facility additions that include additional office space, expanded teaching areas, and the installation of a new teaching kitchen that Agriplex guests can use during related, locally-themed cooking classes.
The Agriplex first announced its capital campaign plan in July of this year, just as attendance for its year-round calendar of lectures and locally-themed program of educational activities began to rebound following a protracted dip — especially for on-site activities — owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agriplex leaders describe the new facility as a “community hub,” an 8,525 square-foot building located on its current property in Cullman just off U.S. Highway 278 and Interstate 65. The community hub will include new office areas to house the recently-added Beginning Farmer and Rancher program, along with room for other agricultural support programs. The addition will include office space intended to function as a shared workspace area with the Cullman County Extension Office.
The fully-equipped teaching kitchen will allow for practical demonstrations during lectures, while affording extra accommodations that allow concurrent events to be held both at the kitchen and at the Agriplex’s existing Heritage Center meeting room. The addition of a new outdoor classroom is also part of the planned expansion.