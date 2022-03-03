Depending on one’s party affiliation, the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday elicited very different responses from politically active local observers.
In an election season that’s just beginning to heat up ahead of the party primaries this May, a lot of local Republican leaders weren’t tuned in on Tuesday to President Joe Biden’s address. Instead, they were busy talking Cullman County politics.
“Our executive committee actually met last night, so I’m not sure how many Republicans I know ended up watching it anyway,” said Kelly Duke, chair of the Cullman County Republican Party, on Wednesday. “We were busy taking care of party business. It’s safe to say, though, that I do not agree with the president’s politics and policies in general, and that all of us in the local party are looking forward to the 2022 elections.”
Longtime local Democrat James Fields did watch the address, a speech he said offered optimism to Americans concerned about global instability as well as economic stress back home.
“I thought his address was one of solidarity and hope and unity; one that showed that America is strong,” said Fields, who’s seeking the District 12 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives this year. “It also showed that America will keep her word. I was really just overjoyed how he came out with a solid response concerning Russia and Ukraine — that we stand with Ukraine and we are going to do what we can to make sure that it stays a sovereign country.
“I know that a lot of people feel like, ‘Well, gas prices are up; you can’t get products here or there’ — But that’s not the president’s fault,” added Fields, who also serves as the vice chair of the Cullman County Democratic Party.
“The president is doing what he can to make life better for Americans — for working people and their families, just like probably 90 percent of us all are in Cullman County. I thought that his address reflected that, and really demonstrated that he is not trying to divide us between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots.’”
