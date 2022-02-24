Industry leaders and economic development officials celebrated the industrial partners who call the Cullman area home Tuesday night, recognizing their past year of productivity at a reception that drew praise from the governor’s office for prioritizing local growth.
Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), addressed members of the Cullman County Industrial Development Authority and the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board at Tuesday’s event, which was held by invitation at Terri Pines country club.
Decades of effort from Cullman economic development leaders to build trust and form lasting bonds, he said, has played a significant role in helping Cullman County industries achieve “unbelievable” success.
“On behalf of Governor Kay Ivey, I want to offer a message from the standpoint of how much she appreciates you as a community, but most of all, for the relationships that you have built with industry over the years,” said Boswell.
“What you do as a community is unbelievable. And believe me when I tell you: I’ve been all over this state. It’s incredible how you pull together and how you recruit — and not only recruit industry, but how you take care of industries. … 80 percent of job growth comes from existing industry. “
Ted Clem with Alabama Department of Commerce, recognized former Cullman Economic Development Agency director Peggy Smith (who received an ovation) for her recent honor as this year’s recipient of the David R. Echols Award from the Economic Development Association of Alabama.
“[Peggy] was a strong advocate for [industry] in Montgomery,” said Clem. “…Cullman just gets it, and this evening tonight is just another example of how Cullman just gets it: showing your appreciation for companies that are growing and expanding.”
Current Cullman EDA director Dale Greer noted that Cullman continues to earn high marks as the kind of community where industries can put down roots for good. “Cullman, because of the industrial base here, has been in the top ten for seven years in a row” on Site Selection magazine’s annual listing of the United States’ 551 defined micropolitan areas, said Greer. “We’ve created our industrial base here as a catalyst, where much of that unprecedented growth is occurring.”
Amanda Shavers contributed to this story.
