Good Hope is getting a big infusion of state-administered funds to help bolster the infrastructure surrounding the city’s commercially-zoned property along the new County Road 222 interchange, and it comes at an opportune time: A new Love’s travel center is set this summer for construction at the ripe-for-development exit, with officials already in talks with more potential future tenants.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has awarded a $250,000 grant to help the city expand a lengthy section of current 3’’ sewer line to an 8’’ line, a project that mayor Jerry Bartlett said will benefit more local businesses and residents beyond the new Love’s center itself.
“There’s a lot of open land in that area for potential growth,” said Bartlett. “There are definitely things in process for additional fuel and fast food that could locate right at that exit.
“We also have 185 houses going in at a new subdivision on Mize Road north, and we’re going to extend the road that the county is building in that area. There’s room at that interchange for other things that can tap a sewer expansion that are well away from just the Love’s property.”
Together with the sewer upgrade and new lighting for the exit’s on- and off-ramps, infrastructure at the County Road 222 exit is sizing up for far greater commercial use than the area currently serves.
When finished, the travel center alone is expected to draw an estimated 1,000 trucks per day — and double that amount of passenger vehicle traffic as travelers stop at the center’s adjoining new McDonald’s and Subway restaurants.
“ALDOT [the Alabama Department of Transportation] has informed us that they’re going to have to put a traffic light at the southbound exit lane, because the additional traffic volume will warrant it,” explained Bartlett.
“The Love’s center is going to be a very big boon for us, and will help us see an increase from fuel tax and sales tax. But there’s still going to be a lot more room for growth. We’re excited about it.”