OPELIKA, Ala. — A jury has found an Auburn man guilty of first-degree human trafficking after evidence showed he caused a 13-year-old girl to be repeatedly raped by multiple men at his "trap house," according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.
Brian Askew, 40, could receive a sentence of life without parole at a sentencing hearing set for July, a prosecutor said, and five other people await trial.
A Lee County jury convicted Askew on Wednesday after prosecutors presented evidence showing he kept the girl in a "trap house," where he and other men had sexual relations with her as Askew gave her drugs, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The girl had run away from the Lee County Youth Development Center.
With guns, ammunition, cameras and men in the house, the girl was kept in a "climate of fear," Assistant District Attorney Hayden Hillyer said.
Askew was arrested in 2018, several months after girl's ordeal.
Askew’s case was the first human trafficking case to be tried in Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.