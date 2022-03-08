VINEMONT — The West Point Band Booster’s annual Stars and Stripes rodeo has become a tradition for 39 years.
With the events ranging from mutton busting and calf scrambles to the mainstays of barrel racing and bull riding, children under 12 years old are encouraged to participate along side their Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association counterparts and to pass down the love of the event to younger generations.
“I am really happy with how everything turned out,” said band booster vice-president Sheila Taylor. “When we first sat down and started planning everything, we started with a goal that we hoped to reach at next year’s event, and we exceeded that goal this year. So I couldn’t be happier.”
Newly elected booster president Kenny Taylor, and Sheila’s husband, was also pleased with the event.
“Most of the officers are new this year,” said Kenny Taylor during a break Saturday night at the Cullman Country Agriculture Center. “So, even though we have helped out and attended this event in the past, this is the first time any of us have organized an event of this magnitude. It is definitely nerve-racking.”
Although almost 4 decades old, the event had been revived by the band boosters six years ago as the main fundraising event for the high school band. This year’s event will provide scholarships for future band students, fund field trips, and upgrade equipment in the West Point concession stand to allow further fundraising avenues.
According to Kenny Taylor, Friday night attendance reached 85% capacity while Saturday night reached close to the 2500 person maximum capacity.
