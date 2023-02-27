West Point Band Boosters will host the 40th Annual IPRA “Stars and Stripes” Rodeo and Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at the Cullman Ag Center.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on each night with Mutton Busting at 6 p.m. (sign up at 5:30 p.m.) and Rodeo festivities beginning at 7 p.m. The Rodeo is produced by Rockin’ K Rodeo.
Pre-sale ticket prices are $15 adults, $10 for kids, and can be purchased at Jack’s Western Wear in Good Hope, from any West Point Band student or online. At the door ticket prices are $17 and $10.
On Thursday, Buddy the Bull will make an appearance at Jack’s Western Wear for kids to come and visit. He will also be at the Rodeo on Friday and Saturday.
Kids’ Night with family friendly activities will be on Friday, to include pictures with Goobie the clown. Rodeo Queen and five younger queens will be crowned on Saturday night.
LifeSouth will be there for blood donations from 4-8 p.m. each day with all those donating receiving a $20 gift card.
Both nights will have kids’ games, calf scramble, nationally recognized livestock, great entertainment, delicious concessions and so much more.