The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has been canceled for the second straight year, but the United Way of Cullman County is asking area residents to still make their food donations to help support local food banks through the summer months.
United Way of Cullman County Executive Director Becky Goff said the food drive typically brings in around 10,000 pounds of food, so donations are needed to make sure the food banks have enough food to distribute this summer.
"Any amount, even if it's one can or a whole case, it surely would help," she said.
Stamp Out Hunger is usually put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers on the second Saturday in May, and asks postal customers to leave a bag of canned food by their mailboxes to be picked up by mail carriers and brought to the United Way to be distributed to local food banks.
Because of nationwide COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place, the mail carriers are unable to host the food drive for 2021, but anyone who usually gives food as part that drive or just wants to help feed families in need can bring food donations to the United Way of Cullman County's office at 304 1st Avenue NE any time next week, Goff said.
She said donations can also be brought directly to Cullman Caring for Kids, located at 402 Arnold Street NE, any time during its operating hours. Cullman Caring for Kids is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
The past year saw pledges to the United Way of Cullman County decrease as families cut back on spending and fundraising drives were unable to be held at local businesses, and that slowdown meant that the United Way's Board of Directors recently made the decision to decrease the funding to its 19 partner agencies by 30 percent, Goff said.
That reduction in funding will be reviewed in around six months to see if donations have come in higher than expected, but for now it looks like the reduction will be for the entire year, she said.
Goff said the United Way is nearly ready to kick off its fundraising campaign for next year, and with more community gatherings on the horizon and more businesses opening up for in-person fundraising, there is a hope that donations can pick back up from 2020's lows.
"We're going to give our best shot to try to improve things from last year," she said.
To support the United Way and its community programs, you can mail a check to PO Box 116, Cullman, AL 35056, drop off a donation at the United Way office or donate by credit card at uwaycc.org.
