Hanceville Elementary School Assistant Principal Stacie Olinger will be taking over as the school's new principal.
The Cullman County School Board approved Olinger's transfer to the new position in a special meeting Tuesday morning, which was called to allow her to officially take over on July 1. Olinger will be taking the place of Susan Melton, whose retirement was approved at the board's regular meeting earlier this month.
All of Hanceville's schools will have new principals in the coming school year, with Olinger joining new middle school principal Susan Patrick and high school principal Daniel Wakefield, who were both approved at previous board meetings.
Olinger said she has spent the last 21 years as an educator, with the last two spent as Hanceville Elementary's assistant principal under Melton, and she thanked the board for the opportunity to serve as the school's new principal.
"I am very excited and grateful," she said.
Olinger said she is thankful for being able to work with a great administrator in Melton, and is looking forward to getting started in her new position.
"The last two years have been up and down, it's been challenging, but I've loved every minute of it," she said. "It's great, I love Hanceville and being there, and I'm just super excited and can't wait to start."
