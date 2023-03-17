St. Paul’s Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction returns May 6. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for St. Paul’s Lutheran School. The evening will be filled with nostalgia and fellowship among parents, alumni and friends. The school is incredibly grateful to all those who donated fantastic items for the silent and live auctions.
Up for bid include autographed items from Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, the casts of Star Wars, Frozen, and more. During the dinner, Coach Jim Taylor will be presented the Impact Award. During his time at St. Paul’s, his commitment to the student’s success and generosity to the school’s mission in the community has not gone unnoticed.
The Impact Award is given to those students, teachers and support staff who’ve made significant contributions to St. Paul’s Lutheran School and the community. The evening is set to get underway at 5 p.m. at Terri Pines. Tickets can be purchased online at stpaulscullman.com or in the school office. Tickets are limited but proxy bidding for live auction items will be available. A preview of these items will be held April 30 from 12-2 p.m. in the gym at the school.
Autographed items for bid include: Paul McCartney Electric Bass, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Guitar, Eagles Hotel California Limited Edition Record Album, The Beatles Abbey Road Limited Edition Record Album, Star Wars Autographed Posters, Frozen II 16x20 Movie Poster, Caddyshack 11x14 Movie Poster, Donald Trump 11x14 Photo, Matt Groening Bart Simpson Sketch, and Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Jersey.