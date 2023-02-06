St. Bernard Prep School is hosting and open house on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students entering 7th-11th grades in Fall 2023. SBP student ambassadors will lead perspective students and their families on tours of campus.
Operated by the Benedictine monks of St. Bernard Abbey, St. Bernard takes pride in its traditional Catholic education based around the tenets of the faith. Students work diligently to meet the high standard of educational excellence and consistently score above state averages on standardized testing.
The co-ed college preparatory school has both day students from the Cullman and greater Cullman area as well as boarding students from all over the world. Living on campus at St. Bernard throughout the school year has many advantages. Students attain a peace and mindfulness of their surroundings. They develop habits from the daily routines of lights out and wake up calls at consistent times. Structured study halls in the evenings provide ample time for students to learn study skills while completing homework and preparing for the next day of class. Encountering international students allows all to experience different cultures and ideas. All these practices and experiences equip students with needed skills to find success in college and beyond.
“The teachers and staff at St. Bernard work diligently to educate each student in body, mind, and spirit by leading them and offering encouragement during each step of their high school journey.” said Director of Admissions, Meg Glover.
There are many benefits of attending St. Bernard. Small class sizes offer more one-on-one instruction. Students also have the opportunity to explore extracurricular activities such as sports, music, theatre or scholars bowl. The 800-acre campus, with all its facilities, is seldom matched in high school or even college settings.
“I encourage anyone interested in attending St. Bernard to give me a call,” Glover said. “We are always looking for exceptional students who want to make a difference in their lives, and the lives of their community.”
St. Bernard Prep School offers Shadow Days at no cost, where perspective students can experience a day in the life of an SBP student. For more information on the upcoming open house or to schedule a private tour, or shadow day, contact Glover at 256-255-5890 or mglover@stbernardprep.com.