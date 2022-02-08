Interested in summer camp? Camp St. Bernard is held on the grounds of St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School. Campers enjoy a week of activities ranging from archery, arts and crafts, basketball, canoeing, fishing, horseback riding, kayaking, and low ropes, to swimming and tennis.
The staff is made up of members of the St. Bernard family. Alumni and current students serve as camp counselors.
Camp Director, John Arndt, said, Camp St. Bernard is a great camp for a first overnight camp. Campers stay in the residence halls used by St. Bernard Prep School students during the school year, and strives to accommodate most roommate requests.
“Camp St. Bernard is chocked full of great times! Every morning, afternoon, and evening gives campers a chance to meet new people, try a new experience, or spend time with an old friend. All campers have the opportunity to try their hand at each of our activities throughout the week,” said Arndt.
Campers celebrate Mass as a camp family once a week, open and close the day with prayer, have opportunities to say morning prayers with the monks, and make a rosary to take home. Even though the camp program is crafted with the Catholic faith in mind, campers of all faith backgrounds are welcome.
Meals are served in the dining hall, where the staff can accommodate most dietary needs and work to make sure our campers have plenty of energy for all the activities.
Day campers are welcome too. Day camp session are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
2022 Camp Schedule is: June 5-10, Ages 6-12; June 12-17, Ages 8-12; June 19-24, Ages 10-14; and June 26-July 1, Ages 10-14.
Each week a maximum of 104 campers are accepted. The camp staff includes 20 counselors and 3 adult administrator.
Boarding Camp cost is $500 per session; Day Camp is $250. See campstbernard.com for sibling and double session discounts.
Register online at campstbernard.com or call 256-739-6682 ext. 7110 for more information.
