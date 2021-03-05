Saint Bernard students rolled up their sleeves in support of donating blood to LifeSouth on Monday at the school. Of the 24 units collected; twenty were first-time donors.
According to LifeSouth’s Donor Recruiter, Kimberly Gilbert, one unit of blood saves three people. Seventy-two people were helped because of the generous donors at St. Bernard.
“This is the first time in my working years that I look forward to doing the Math! There were twenty - first time donors. Seeing that number feels like finding hidden treasure on my end,” Gilbert said.
All donor were tested for COVID-19 antibodies and each one of them also received a t-shirt from LifeSouth, a coupon for a free Lawler’s barbecue sandwich, and a pound of Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough with purchase.
Gilbert thanked the students and community and looks forward to future drives as the Bloodmobile is set to return Monday, May 3 from 12-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate. To donate, donors must be 16 or older; weigh at least 110 pounds, and show a photo I.D. Sixteen-year-olds require written parental permission.
