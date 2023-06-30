St. Bernard has launched a new 3-D ornament of the Abbey Church, the first in a series of Christmas ornaments that will be available for the 2023 holiday season. The ornament is a gold toned replica of the Abbey Church, featuring the bell tower and cross that adorn the historic building. The ornament was created by Beacon Designs, a family owned business that makes 100% American-made products.
The Abbey Church is the heart of St. Bernard Abbey, where the Benedictine monks gather at least four times daily to pray and worship God. The church was built in 1964 and has been a place of spiritual nourishment and inspiration for many visitors and pilgrims over the years. The church is open to the public and welcomes anyone who wishes to join the monks in their liturgical services.
The ornament is a great gift idea for anyone who loves St. Bernard Abbey or appreciates its history and architecture. The ornament is available for $25 at Ave Maria Grotto, a four-acre park that showcases miniature replicas of famous religious sites from around the world, or by contacting the school at 256-739-6682.
There is a limited quantity of 250 ornaments. All proceeds benefit St. Bernard Preparatory School.