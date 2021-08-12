The academic year for students at St. Bernard Preparatory School opened Monday with a general assembly of the student body. One hundred and thirty students, as well as faculty and staff, gathered in Room 100 of the Swisher Building and were welcomed by Fr. Joel Martin, Headmaster of the school.
After the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance led by Student Council President Claudia Fallin, Fr. Joel thanked all parents for making the wise choice to send their children to St. Bernard. In addition, he noted the enrollment of international students who have joined the program from China and Spain.
Fr. Joel recognized the Senior Class, and reminded students of why they were at St. Bernard.
“You are here to receive an education. It is a life-long process of self-activity, self-production and self –realization. We have an excellent faculty and they are here to assist you in this endeavor. It now up to you to make it happen.”
New faculty members include: Sr. Mary Gianna Casino – Middle School and High School theology; Rita Menjivar, native of El Salvador – Spanish; Patricia Reed from Louisiana – Art Instructor; and Martha Wells (C ’70) – Science Instructor.
Tyler Hooper (PS ’07) is teaming up with Guidance Counselor Mary Mayo to assist students with preparing college resumes and helping guide students to scholarships. Hooper continues to work with the Development Office at St. Bernard and looks forward to getting to know each student better.
Abbot Marcus Voss closed the meeting by reminding students of the school’s mission as a Benedictine High School.
“St. Bernard has two mottos that help guide this mission,” he said. “These two mottoes are ‘Ut in omnibus glorificetur Deus’ (That in all things God be glorified) and ‘Ora at Labora’ (Prayer and work).”
He concluded by saying, “May you work hard and pray fervently throughout this year so that in all things, God may be gloried. In so doing, do all things well: studies, athletics, and the arts. Have a great year!”
