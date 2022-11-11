Meg Glover started her new full-time admissions director position on Monday, Nov. 7, and pulled off her first Open House on Nov. 10.
Visiting families joined student ambassadors and getting a first-hand feel of a normal school day at St. Bernard Prep. The day started with an introduction to the school and a band performance by the St. Bernard Concert band. Visiting families toured the school facilities and dorms, concluding with lunch, a question and answer session with current students, and entertainment provided by the St. Bernard Choir.
Glover is a Cullman native who is passionate about improving the lives of students of all ages. She is a 2016 graduate of Auburn University where she received a degree in Communication.
“I look forward to getting to know the students, parents and faculty who make St. Bernard the special school that it is. I hope to tell the story of St. Bernard to perspective students and encourage a love of learning and fellowship in the hearts of all who visit,” Glover said.
Jim Miller, CEO of St. Bernard Prep welcomed Meg to St. Bernard and looks forward to seeing her accomplishments.
“Meg brings energy and excitement to our campus. Her love of God and life is exemplified by her exuberant personality daily,” Miller said.
Meg is the proud daughter of Tony and Celina Glover and the aunt to five nieces and two nephews and loves any opportunity to spend time with them and her entire family. She is a member of Northbrook Baptist Church where she serves in the Preschool and Student ministries. When she is not working she enjoys any chance to sing which she has the opportunity to do as a member of Cullman Women Sing and the Praise Team at Northbrook Baptist Church. She is also a volunteer with First Source for Women in Hanceville.