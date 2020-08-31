Two weeks into the academic school year and students at St. Bernard are experiencing a different kind of environment as they take extra precautions to reduce the threat of COVID-19. One hundred twenty-nine St. Bernard students arrived on campus August 17 for the first day of class.
Upon arrival, parents and students drive through the temperature check line on the quad for a temperature scan before exiting their automobiles to their classrooms. Students then proceed to classes donning facemasks.
To date, no COVID-19 cases have been reported on campus. Headmaster, Fr. Joel Martin said, “We feel very fortunate to be able to have in-person classes. Our students and faculty have been real troopers in wearing mask, and wiping down desks after class changes.”
The volleyball and cross country teams are practicing as well as competing. School officials are asking all guests to practice social distancing and wear facemasks while attending games.
“We all have been touched with loved ones who have experienced the coronavirus. Some made it and some weren’t so lucky. We are doing the best we can to avoid this terrible pandemic, and praying for all who are suffering as a result,” continued Fr. Joel.
St. Bernard Prep is operated by the Benedictine monks of St. Bernard Abbey and is Alabama’s only Catholic Boarding school for students in grades 7-12. St. Bernard is considering applications for the first semester through Labor Day weekend. Anyone interested should contact Fr. Linus Klucsarits at 256-739-6682. or online at.stbernardprep.com.
