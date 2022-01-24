Fifty-six St. Bernard students, chaperones and teachers loaded two charter buses on January 19 headed to Washington, DC to participate in the annual March for Life Rally at the capital.
After driving through the night, the group began their tour on Thursday with a visit to the Arlington Cemetery, followed by Holy Mass at Mary, Queen of Apostles in Alexandria, VA. The rest of their day was spent visiting the Bible Museum, the Smithsonian, and concluded with dinner at restaurants near the hotel.
Friday began with breakfast at the hotel, and another busy day. The day began with Holy Mass at the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria, VA. Before leaving the Basilica, the group had Silent Prayer and Confessions. Then, they visited the Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and the Korean War Veterans’ Memorial. After lunch, they attended the March for Life, then enjoyed a stroll through the National Harbor. They topped off the evening with ice-skating at the Wharf.
Saturday was spent at the Franciscan Monastery and the National Art Gallery. The group concluded their trip with a Tour and Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Sister Therese Lopez, LIHM, who served as pilgrimage coordinator, said, "This march is ultimately a pilgrimage for a just and holy cause: the sanctity of human life. We are the voice of the voiceless. We march for those who cannot march. We are pro-life and also pro-eternal life, giving witness to the gift of life and most of all to the One who gives it."
For Senior Campbel Whaley, the trip was more than just seeing the monuments, snow and many more attractions. “It’s about taking a stance for those who cannot. It’s an attempt to convince those in power to realize that the act of abortion is wrong and a change must come.”
Riley Holmes looks forward to March for Life every year. “I love the cause and it makes me feel like I’m a part of something magical.”
Enrique Gutierrez said, "The March for Life is a great way for people to express their opinions on abortion and why it should be banned. As a Catholic school, this is a great way for us to show our support in getting abortion banned in every state of America in a peaceful manner. I have gone to the March for Life once and it was amazing to see everybody coming together and supporting pro-life."
Their journey back to Cullman was delayed by a few hours as one of the buses from Holy Spirit Parish broke down. SBP students generously gave up one bus so it could rescue those who were stranded.
After reflecting on their five day journey, students say they were happy they made the trip and had the opportunity to be a voice for the voiceless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.