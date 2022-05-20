Just a few days before the Class of 2022 celebrated their last day of school, St. Bernard faculty and staff gathered in Room 100 for the first of quarterly community meetings to receive a first-hand glimpse of observations by the new CEO, Jim Miller, since joining the school in March.
Miller praised all for being in attendance and applauded teachers for being role models for students. “Thank you for your giving of time and talents for St. Bernard not only in the classroom but also in supporting the fundraising efforts of our annual Bloomin’ Festival.”
Upon arrival at St. Bernard, one of Miller’s first order of business was to conduct a survey of 108 families represented at the school.
“I have had the opportunity to conduct surveys in much larger schools than St. Bernard, but I have never had more than a 10 percent return,” Miller said. “Fifty-eight of the 108 families provided feedback regarding the curriculum, instruction, extracurricular activities, communication, parental involvement, and safety of the school.” Overall St. Bernard Prep scored an A with current families.
Miller commended employees by sharing his observation of what he has learned about the St. Bernard community so far. “You all have a deep love for students, a deep love for St. Bernard, and an intense desire to do the right thing.”
In conclusion, Miller said, we have much to celebrate. “The Class of 2022 received over three million dollars in scholarship offers. Our school reveled two state athletic champions, celebrated fifteen National Latin Exam Scholars, and we are just getting started.”
The calendar for the fiscal year 2023 was given to each employee, with the promise of employee agreements being ready by the third week of June.
