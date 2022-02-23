St. Bernard Prep has a rich tradition spanning more than 131 years of providing young men and women across the world with a quality education steeped in the Benedictine tradition.
The school will host a open house on Friday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students in grades 7-11.
The co-ed college preparatory boarding and day school boasts beautiful stone cut buildings and some of the finest facilities and campus offerings seldom found in small schools such as St. Bernard. Students are intrigued with the family atmosphere encouraged and enjoy lifelong friendships long after graduation.
Residing at St. Bernard throughout the school year has many advantages. Students attain a peace and mindfulness of their surroundings and develop habits from the daily routines of lights out and wake up calls. Structured study halls in the evenings provide ample time for students to learn study skills while completing homework and preparing for the next day of class. Uniforms are worn to class daily and must meet code. Residential halls are locked 24 hours a day and can only be accessed by students when the school day ends.
Academically St. Bernard students are known for their traditional Catholic education. Students are focused on academics and consistently score above state averages in standardized testing.
Fr. Linus Klucsarits, Director of Admission, says boarding school is a wonderful way to learn discipline and punctuality. “The structure and daily routines helps our students become more confident as well as independent.”
St. Bernard is small enough for everyone to stand out. Students are strongly encouraged to explore the many options offered whether it be sports, music, theatre, or one of the many other extracurricular activities. While many students may have never played a sport or been part of a team, they enjoy becoming part of a group while learning to achieve new things.
Fr. Linus Klucsarits recently told a group of students that St. Bernard has a no cut policy when it comes to athletics. “If you keep up your grades, attend and participate in practice, you will be part of the team. However, if you are new and still learning, your playing time might not be much but your skills will improve and lead to longer playing times in the future.”
For more information or to schedule a private tour contact Fr. Linus Klucsarits at 256-739-6682.
