Students at St. Bernard Preparatory School were recognized and honored in the Fazi-Richard Athletic Center on Wednesday, May 5 for their outstanding academic achievements at St. Bernard Preparatory School for the 2020-2021 academic year. Headmaster Fr. Joel Martin served as Master of Ceremonies and opened the evening with a prayer thanking God for His gifts, the school community and the many benefactors of the school.
Assisted by Guidance Counselor Mary Mayo, Fr. Joel, and class instructors presented awards in Science, Mathematics, English, Social Studies, English, Foreign Languages, Theology and Fine Arts.
Following the academic awards, Fr. Joel Martin honored the Knights of the Altar and recognized Grand Supreme Knight John-David Grey, for his willingness to coordinate the assignment of servers for the many liturgical events during the year. Grey assisted Fr. Joel with honoring each knight and announced the 2021-22 Grand Supreme Knight José Zatarain.
The Christian Service Award is the highest non-academic award that Saint Bernard Preparatory School can bestow upon a student. In order to be nominated for the award, a student must be of outstanding character and striving to live according to the difficult way of Christ. In addition, he or she must live a life characterized by Christian love shown through one’s daily good example of true selflessness and by working for the good of individuals and of the community. Important qualities include: demonstrating goodness of character and behavior, showing respect to all people, and volunteering one’s time and talent.
Caleb Norman was selected to receive the Christian Service Award. Fr. Joel read words from students, faculty and staff describing Caleb in their recommending him for the award: “He has shown a lot of character, and helps when people ask… A person with a good vibe. Always happy, brightens your day. An upstanding person, honest and kind. Exceptional young man and student. Regardless of the task, Caleb is always one of the first students to step forward and volunteer. He is extremely courteous and respectful in and out of the classroom to both faculty and peers. Attentive and polite, with genuine care toward his work and fellow classmates. Serves with humility.”
The Benedictine Medal of Merit Award was also given to students, recognizing those whose life is characterized by Christian love shown through one’s daily good example of true selflessness and working for the good of individuals and of the community. Important qualities include goodness of character and behavior, respect shown to all people, and volunteering one’s time and talent.
This award exemplifies the Benedictine way of community life, prayer, work and study. The Benedictine Medal of Merit was given to three students, seniors Kathleen George, Sara Barck, and Francisco Tona.
In closing, Fr. Joel thanked the parents for entrusting their sons and daughters to St. Bernard Prep and for their support throughout the school year. Special recognition was given to the faculty and staff of the school for the wonderful work of assisting their student to grow in knowledge and grace.
The evening ended with comments from the Chairman of the Board of St. Bernard Prep, Abbot Marcus Voss, who also thanked the students and parents of the St. Bernard Family, encouraging students to treasure their accomplishments. After a blessing from the Abbot, the assembly was dismissed.
