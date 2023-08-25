St. Bernard Preparatory School marked a momentous occasion with a celebration of the Feast of St. Bernard, the great patron saint of the Monastery and School on Wednesday.
The celebration commenced with a special solemn Mass held in Abbey Church, where the entire school community, along with faculty and staff gathered to honor the legacy and virtues of St. Bernard. The Mass, led by school chaplain Fr. Linus Klucsarits, O.S.B., reverberated with hymns and prayers that echoed the deep spiritual foundation upon which the school stands.
Following the Mass, a procession of the Holy Eucharist took place, spanning the distance from the grand Abbey Church to the high school chapel. All members of the St. Bernard Prep School community walked in contemplative reflection, carrying the Eucharist in a procession that embodied unity, faith, and reverence. The procession served as a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering spiritual growth and demonstrating Christian principles in every facet of education and life. As Fr. Linus said in his homily, “When we take our Eucharistic Lord in procession on the campus and into the classroom building, we say that we believe what he said, ‘This is my Body, this is my Blood,’ and when we sit in class we can know that He is here with us, Body and Blood, just as he said He would be.”
“St. Bernard Preparatory School’s celebration of our patron, St. Bernard through this Mass and Eucharistic Procession exemplifies our commitment to nurturing not only academic excellence but also the spiritual and personal development of our students,” commented Father Joel Martin, O.S.B., Dean of the school. “By teaching and practicing the Christian faith and virtues, we aim to inspire our students to be dedicated – even heroic – men and women who truly give themselves for the good of the world and prepare themselves for eternal life.”
The Feast of St. Bernard holds a special place in the hearts of the St. Bernard Preparatory School community, and this year’s celebration upheld the tradition of honoring the patron saint with solemnity and devotion.